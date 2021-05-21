Global Direct-to-Shape-Inkjet Printer Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2027
Global Direct-to-Shape-Inkjet Printer Market
Direct-to-shape-inkjet printing is modern printing process which enables printing of colored texts and images directly on objects such as cans and bottles. These are widely used in various industries such as Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods, and Others. Direct-to-shape-inkjet printers have ability to modify designs and directly print them on bottles, and cans.
Increase in adoption of direct-to-shape inkjet printing is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the direct-to-shape-inkjet printer market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. For instance, in October 2015, Mimaki had launched small-format- direct-to-shape-digital printers to improve consistency, accuracy, and reliability by modifying the mechanical structure of the print table. Also, rise in demand for printers in textile industry is expected to propel the global direct-to-shape-inkjet printer market.
However, high printing cost is the major restarting factor which is expected to hamper the growth of direct-to-shape-inkjet printer market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Xerox Corporation, Xaar plc., Mimaki Europe B.V., Koenig & Bauer Kammann GmbH, Roland DG Corporation, INX International Ink Co.,, Engineered Printing Solutions, Inc, Tonejet Limited Inc,, Velox Ltd., Epson America, Inc., and Roland DG Corporation
Market Taxonomy
By Application
- Boxes
- Cartons
- Trays Printings
- Cans Printing
- Bottle Printing
- Others
By End Use
- Chemicals
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- Consumer Goods
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
