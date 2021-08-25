Global Direct-To-Home(DTH) Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global direct-to-home(DTH) services market is expected to grow from $118.88 billion in 2020 to $126.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $166.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market consists sales of DTH services provided by broadcasting or streaming service providers and the products related to it. The Direct-To-Home (DTH) service is typically a digital satellite service that provides television streaming services to the subscriber’s home/TV anywhere in the world. The DTH services can be accessed directly from satellite because of wireless technology. DTH services can be provided in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and Ultra High Definition (UHD) with basic and premium subscription plans.

The direct-to-home(dth) services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the direct-to-home(dth) services market are Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Optus Communications Pty. Ltd, Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd., True Visions Public Company Limited, Norsat International Inc., Pace Micro Technology Plc, Sun Direct TV Private Limited, SES SA, Eutelsat, Dish Home, TataSky, Airtel Digital, Videocon D2H, Sun Direct, Dish TV, Big TV, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, ARRIS International Limited, Sky Deutschland, Tivusat.

The global direct-to-home (DTH) services market is segmented –

1) By Type: Standard TV, HD, Ultra HD

2) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, On-Vehicle

3) By Subscription Type: Basic, Premium, Others

The direct-to-home(dth) services market report describes and explains the global direct-to-home(dth) services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The direct-to-home(dth) services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global direct-to-home(dth) services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global direct-to-home(dth) services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

