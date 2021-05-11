Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

Digitally printed wallpaper is defined as an image or mural printed by digital printer which is used as wall murals in residential & commercial places. Also, these wallpapers are used for decorative purpose in transportation vehicles and are used for interior decoration on the walls of public & domestic places. Usually, digital wallpaper supplier sells these wallpapers in roll form and is applied onto wall through sticky glue. These wallpapers are made up of nonwoven, vinyl, watermarked paper, coated paper, recycled paper, and special papers. The printing technology involves laser printing and inkjet printing which is also known as electro-photography.

The increase in development of wallpapers with better durability & aesthetics is expected to drive the global digitally printed wallpaper market growth during this forecast period. As compared to interior paint these wallpaper enhance the aesthetic appeal of walls and they are more economical. The growing demand for better aesthetics, especially in residential construction will positively influence the market growth. Durability of digitally printed wallpaper is much higher as compared to conventional paintings. For example, vinyl-based wallpapers offer stain-resistance, easy maintenance and durability.

Also, the increase in use of personal photos as wallpaper to decorate homes which expected to propel the global digitally printed wallpaper market growth during this forecast period. The growing luxury homes and focus on interior decorations will create the opportunities the digitally printed wallpaper market growth in near future.

The increase in availability of substitute products like paint & coating is a major restraining factor faced which may hamper the global digitally printed wallpaper market growth. Many paint and coating manufacturers are producing environment friendly, corrosion resistant, heat resistant, and water resistant products. Further, the introduction of innovative technologies and tough competition among paint & coating manufacturers may hinder the growth of global digitally printed wallpaper market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register highest growth in the digitally printed wallpaper market over the forecast period. China holds the major market share in the APAC market. The increase in number of new housing units, the rise in demand for cheaper interior decoration with an increase in population & huge investments in this industry are propelling the demand for digitally printed wallpapers in this region. Also, the improved economic conditions in emerging nations, industrialization and urbanization as well as the growing disposable income of individuals may accelerate the growth of digitally printed wallpaper market in this region.

In addition, the North America is another leading market with the increase in adoption of these wallpapers in residential housing sectors, due to the significant growth in the demand for single family homes. The growing demand for digitally printed wallpapers from commercial sector like businesses, hotels, restaurants drive the target market growth in this region.

Market Key Players

Some key players are listed in this report such as A.S. Cration Tapeten, 4walls, Asheu Wallpaper Factory, Caspar, Flavor Paper, Color X, Ecosse Signs, Graham & Brown, Great Wall Custom Coverings, Hollywood Monster Ltd, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Inkjet

Electro-photography

By Paper Type

Coated Paper

Nonwoven

Vinyl

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Automotive & Transportation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

