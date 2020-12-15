Global Digital X-ray Market 2020- Industry Overview, Global Trends, Market Analysis, CAGR Values and Country Level Demand To Forecast by 2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com added a new study on Global Digital X-ray Market Research Review 2020 that has been just made available providing an extensive knowledge and perceptions of the industry. The Global Digital X-ray Market research report offers the market insights from the statistics, gathered from the reliable market information such as manufacturers, channel partners, decision makers and regulatory bodies. It outlines segment of the market investigates progression such as drivers, limitations and opportunities that at present strongly affect the market and could impact the market in future, Market share analysis mentioned in this report with a specific end goal to clarify the intensity of rivalry between driving market players working over the globe. It validated primary and secondary research methodology and data sources that are implied to collect key information like market size, trends, revenue and analysis.

Digital X-ray market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 5901.67 million by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 8.72% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of dental digital X-ray in these populations.

Major Players:-

The major players covered in the digital X-ray market report are Canon, Fujifilm Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Danaher, Carestream Health, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc, Planmeca, Varex Imaging Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Landscape and Digital X-Ray Market Share Analysis

Digital X-ray market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital X-ray market.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Global Digital X-ray Market Scope and Market Size

Digital X-ray market is segmented on the basis of product, type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the digital X-ray market is segmented into digital X-ray systems and analog X-ray systems.

On the basis of type, the digital X-ray market is segmented into extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems and hybrid X-ray systems. The extraoral X-ray systems are further segmented into panoramic/cephalometric systems and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems. Intraoral X-ray systems are further sub-segmented into digital sensors and photostimulable phosphor (PSP) systems.

Based on application, the digital X-ray market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic and forensic.

Digital X-ray market has also been segmented based on the end-user into dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic and research institutes and forensic laboratories.

