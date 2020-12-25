GLOBAL DIGITAL WEIGHT LOSS MARKET WITH COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS, TOP COMPANIES LIKE AMAZON, BARIATRIC ADVANTAGE, MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2028 WITH TOP PLAYERS LIKE AMAZON, BARIATRIC ADVANTAGE, BARIATRIC NUTRITION, BESTDIETFORME

Technology and increased usage of the Internet have changed the way Americans lose weight, and how they access the services of weight loss companies and experts. New companies and apps for smartphones have entered the market in attempts to disrupt long-established players like Weight Watchers. Successful weight loss companies today have both off-line and online methods of reaching dieters.This is a completely new analysis, and is the most comprehensive investigation of the virtual weight loss market published by anyone worldwide.

Major Players Covered in this Report are: CaloriesCount.com,CalorieKing.com,Diet.com,FitBit,Fooducate,HMR At Home,Hungry-Girl.com,JillianMichaels.com (J2 Global, Everyday Health division),Lindora Medical Clinic (Lean For Life program),LoseIt! (FitNow, Inc.),MyFitnessPal (Under Armour),Noom,Sparkpeople.com (J2 Global, Everyday Health division),The Biggest Loser Club,TheBestLife.com,WebMD,Weightwatchers.com,Vitabot.com

The report covers market dollar value & growth rate from 2006 to 2023 forecast, latest market trends and developments, nature & structure of the digital diet market (type of diet websites, portals, retail and healthcare sites selling diet products), status report of the broader $72 billion weight loss market, opinions and outlook for the market by competitors and analysts, online dieter demographics, analysis of weight loss websites (their operating models, revenue sources, top 25 traffic ranks), weight loss apps and fitness trackers (downloads, revenues, ranking, features, effectiveness), online weight loss courses, and usage of telemedicine for weight loss video coaching.

Global Digital Weight Loss Market Regions and Countries Level Analysis :

The regional analysis is a very complete part of this report. This segmentation highlights Digital Weight Loss sales at regional and national levels. This data provides a detailed and accurate analysis of volume by country and an analysis of market size by region of the world market.

The report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The chapter on the competitive landscape of the global market report contains important information on market participants such as business overview, total sales (financial data), market potential, global presence, Digital Weight Loss sales and earnings, market share, prices, production locations and facilities, products offered and applied strategies. This study provides Digital Weight Loss sales, revenue, and market share for each player covered in this report for a period between 2016 and 2020.

Table of Contents:

Market Overview Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles Digital Weight Loss Market Size by Type and Application US Market Status and Outlook Digital Weight Loss Market Status and Outlook Japan Market Development Status and Outlook China Market Status and Outlook India Digital Weight Loss Market Status and Outlook Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application Market Dynamics Market Effect Factor Analysis Research Finding/ Conclusion Appendix.

