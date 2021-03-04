Global Digital Twin Technology Market: Projected to Register CAGR of 57.2 % over the forecast period

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the global digital twin technology market earned a value worth USD 2.86 Billion in 2020. The market is further anticipated to grow at a stable CAGR of 57.2% over the forecast period. A digital twin is the digital representation (software/screen-based) of a physical object, asset or system. This technology finds applications in minutest as well as large items, such as infrastructures, factories, buildings, industrial machinery, and even cities. Though the concept of digital twinning is relatively new, the idea of digital twinning was first proposed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), USA when they used a life-sized sample of early space capsules on the ground to emulate and determine the problems it might face eventually when placed into orbit.

Growth Drivers

Integration of Manufacturing with Technology

The latest version of digital twin technology deals not only with the virtual representation of the asset but also stores and helps with accessing certain product-related data using technologies such as RFID codes and CAD (Computer-aided design) 3D models. It has been predicted that in the coming years nearly 40% of the IoT platform vendors and businesses would actively integrate simulation platforms and capabilities to create digital twins effortlessly. The computer program uses real-world data to create simulations that can predict how a product or process will perform. Then these programs integrate the internet of things with artificial intelligence giving software analytics to enhance the final output.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-digital-twin-market-1987/report-sample

Adoption of Digital Twin technology in the medical and pharmaceutical industry

Technological advancement is reshaping the healthcare industry by leaps and bounds, thus helping healthcare professionals to keep pace with the changing times. The digital twin technology has been transforming healthcare domains such as diagnosis and treatment decision support programs. Additionally, groundbreaking software solutions such as Exacture(powered by digital twin technology)have been introduced for lessening medication errors and to help patients from the adverse effects of a drug.

“Developments made in Medicine”

Recently Biotech-Graz research has developed a sophisticated automated method to create anatomically correct digital twins from cardiac patients’ hearts. The digital twins can be easily generated in a clinical environment. This device is presently being used to replicate all the aspects of the heartbeat, including drug development and optimization of dosage. A French start-up named Exacture has developed a software solution to lessen medication errors, along with a digital twin solution to reduce the impact of inappropriately dosed medication(s)which has started an era of technological developments in medicine via digital, CAD 3D imagining, and optimizing methodologies.

“North America to go Fastest with the Asia Pacific at Largest to grow”

North America will witness the highest-paced growth in the upcoming forecast years owing to the presence of multiple investors, and the emergence of mega-companies in digital twin technology. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific is determined to expand at a promising CAGR. The presence of emerging countries, such as Japan, China, and India would propel the market growth. Several initiatives have been taken up by these nations to support the implementation of the IoT, smart-city projects, etc. Moreover, enhancements and data & network-related relaxation for high-speed internet services, combined with growing industrialization, and declining average selling prices of bio-sensors in these regions are anticipated to drive the market even more.

The key significant players for Global Digital Twin technology market are ABB Group, Accenture PLC, ANSYS Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, PTC Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Hexagon Geosystems AG, IBM Corporation, General Electric, Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG, among several others.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of global ammonia market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of global digital twin technology market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges and competitive dynamics of the market.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-digital-twin-market-1987/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: