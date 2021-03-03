Global Digital Transformation Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2019-2025 at CAGR

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Digital Transformation Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, due to its better applications such as proficient of implanting intelligence into business manoeuvres to facilitate improved and more effective customer engagements.

The major factor driving the market is the rise independence of the retail, BFSI, and automotive sectors on IoT-based products & solutions. Furthermore, with the advent of AI and machine learning and rapid deployment of IoT and connected infrastructure will accelerate the growth of the Digital Transformation market. Moreover, increasing solicitations of digital transformation in organizations for mitigating risks and handling disruption like corporate restructuring, marketplace fluctuation, and the geopolitical environment will contribute to digital transformation market growth during the forecast period. Also, augmentation in the application of digital transformation in enterprises for enhancing their brand’s reputation, rising customer experience and retention ratios through the enactment of software which helps the organizations in instructing and exercise their internal teams about several aspects.

Digital Transformation Market End-User Industry Analysis

On the basis of End-User Industry, the Digital Transformation market has been segmented into BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare, Utility, Retail, Automotive, ICT, and Others. By End-User Industry, Healthcare will lead the market in the account of increasing demand for electronic data across operation channels and patient outreach. BFSI will boost by the growing use of digital technologies in the BFSI helps in streamlining and centralizing and communication channels and leveraging digitally integrated financial processes.

The regional analysis of Digital Transformation Market

On the basis of region, the Digital Transformation Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the global Digital Transformation market over the forecast period due to accumulative penetration of the internet and the enhanced use of the different type of online payment modes, exclusively in the retail sector. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing segment owing to the rising awareness regarding the benefits of switching to the cloud, along with swift technological advancements.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Digital Transformation Market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of the region by segmenting Digital Transformation market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Digital Transformation market on the basis of technology, deployment, enterprise size, and end-user industry.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Digital Transformation Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Global Digital Transformation Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc., Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Accenture PLC, Capgemini Group, Apple Inc., Siemens AG, Cognex Corporation, and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd., are the key players in the global Digital Transformation market.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Global Digital Transformation service providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Global Digital Transformation distributors

Organizations, associations, and alliances related to Digital Transformation

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Technology

Cloud Computing

Big Data & Analytics

Mobility/Social Media

Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence

By Deployment

Hosted

On-premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By End-User Industry

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Utility

Retail

Automotive

ICT

Others

In addition, the report provides an analysis of the Digital Transformation Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle-East

