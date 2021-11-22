Global Digital Therapeutics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global digital therapeutics market is expected to grow from $3.53 billion in 2020 to $4.20 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The change in growth trend of the digital therapeutics market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The digital therapeutics market is expected to reach $10.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 26.1%.

The digital therapeutics market consists of sales of digital therapeutics devices and software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the treatment of medical disorders or diseases. Digital therapeutics (DTx) are the products that give evidence-based therapeutic treatments to patients through high-quality software applications in order to prevent, manage, or treat a medical ailment or disease. Various applications and tracking devices are integrated into digital therapies for the control and cure of medical disorders. Connected devices such as insulin pumps, blood glucose meters, and wearable gadgets communicate data to a centralized system in digital therapeutics.

The digital therapeutics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the digital therapeutics market are Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health, Pear Therapeutics, Canary Health Inc., Noom Health Inc., Mango Health Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Better Therapeutics, Happify Health, Kaia Health, Medtronic Plc., Teladoc Health Inc, and Fitbit Health Solutions.

The global digital therapeutics market is segmented –

1) By Product: Software, Devices

2) By Sales Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

3) By Application: Preventive Applications, Treatment Or Care-Related Applications

The digital therapeutics market report describes and explains the global digital therapeutics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The digital therapeutics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global digital therapeutics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global digital therapeutics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

