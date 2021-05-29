Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Revealing Key Drivers, Prospects and Opportunities 2028:SAMSUNG, GAIA AG, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Welldoc’s Bluestar, Solera Network, Akili Interactive Labs
Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is growing with factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising awareness by government agencies. However, digital payment associated with digital therapeutics may obstruct the growth of the market in the given forecast period.
Rising awareness regarding the benefits of digital therapeutics coupled with technological advancements in mobile healthcare have led to the rise in demand for digital therapeutics globally. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the digital therapeutics will exhibit a CAGR of around 21.04% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.
According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for digital therapeutic (DTx) in Asia-Pacific region has the highest market share in digital therapeutic (DTx) market. Market leader is Fitbit, Inc., Livongo, which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 23.61% and 19.73%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing digital therapeutic (DTx) product.
- In August 2020, Fitbit Sense, the company’s most advanced health smartwatch, bringing innovative sensor and software technology with the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch to help manage stress, along with advanced heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app, and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, all powered by 6+ days of battery life. The new product will let to increase in more customers and gain profits.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
- Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
- ATENTIV
- 2Morrow Inc.
- Ayogo Health Inc.
- Ginger
- Click Therapeutics, Inc.
- Cognoa
- Better Therapeutics, Inc
- CogniFit
- CANARY HEALTH
- Kaia Health
- Happify, Inc.
- MANGO HEALTH
- Mindstrong Health
- Natural Cycles USA Corp
- Noom, Inc.
- GAIA AG
- Omada Health, Inc.
- Welldoc, Inc.
- Smartpatient gmbh
- Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
- SAMSUNG
- Voluntis
- Livongo
- ResMed
- Fitbit, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Global Digital Therapeutics Market, By Product Type (Software and Devices), Sales Channel (B2C and B2B), Application (Preventive Applications and Treatment/Care-related Applications), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
Trends Impacting the Market
Now the question is which other regions Fitbit, Inc., Livongo and ResMed are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific digital therapeutic (DTx) market and the market leaders targeting Japan, China and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2021.
The digital therapeutic (DTx) market is becoming more competitive with companies such as Fitbit, Inc., Livongo and ResMed as they are the top dominating companies in digital therapeutic (DTx) having maximum number of products. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global digital therapeutic (DTx) market.
Global Digital Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size
The digital therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel and applications. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
- Based on the product type, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into software and devices.
- Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into B2C and B2B. B2C is sub-segmented into patients and caregivers. B2B is sub-segmented into providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies and other buyers.
- Based on the applications, the digital therapeutics market has been segmented into preventive applications and treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications are further sub-segmented into pre-diabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management and other preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications are also sub-segmented into diabetes, CNS disorders, chronic respiratory disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, smoking cessation, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, substance use and addiction management, rehabilitation and patient care and other treatment/care-related applications.
Scope of the Global Digital therapeutic (DTx) Market
Global Digital therapeutic (DTx) Market is segmented on the basis of geography into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.
All country-based analysis of global digital therapeutic (DTx) market is further is categorized into four segments which are product and service type, application, purchase mode and sales channel. On the basis of product and service type, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into hardware products, solutions/software and service. On the basis of application, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications and preventive applications. On the basis of purchase mode, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into group purchase organization and individual. On the basis of sales channel, the digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into B2B and B2C.
Digital Therapeutics Market Country Level Analysis
The digital therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, sales channel and applications as referenced above.
The countries covered in the digital therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the digital therapeutics market where the U.S. is the largest contributor. This is due to rising focus on improvement and advancement of healthcare technologies coupled with increased research and development proficiencies in this direction. Favourable reimbursement policies coupled with presence of major and key players in this region are also acting as major growth determinants for the market. However, it is Asia-Pacific region which is set to undergo the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is because of the increased investment in healthcare infrastructure coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Rising smartphone penetration coupled with rising awareness regarding various self-management healthcare applications will further boost up the digital therapeutics market growth.
Note: If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report As You Want. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
