Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Registering A CAGR Of 22.95% In The Forecast 2027||Welldoc, Inc., Propeller Health., 2Morrow Inc., CANARY HEALTH, MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are Noom, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Welldoc, Inc., Propeller Health., 2Morrow Inc., CANARY HEALTH, MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Cognoa, HAPPIFY HEALTH, Kaia, Ayogo Health Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scope and Market Size

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented on the basis of application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications, and preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications have been further segmented into diabetes, central nervous system disorders, smoking cessation, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, rehabilitation & patient care, substance use disorders & addiction management, and other treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications have been further segmented into prediabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management, and other preventive applications.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market has also been segmented based on the sales channel into B2B, and B2C. B2B has been further segmented into payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other buyers. B2C has been further segmented into caregivers, and patients.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for digital therapeutic (DTx) market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital therapeutic (DTx) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Share Analysis

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital therapeutic (DTx) market.

Research Methodology: Global Digital Therapeutic Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

