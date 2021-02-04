Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players -Propeller Health., 2Morrow Inc., CANARY HEALTH, MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc

A wide ranging Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market report offers the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global market research services market. A good market research report makes it possible to develop strategies such as market segmentation that means identifying specific groups within a market and product differentiation which creates an identity for a product or service that separates it from those of the competitors. With Digital Therapeutic (DTx) market research report, it gets effortless to identify growth segments for investment as well as benchmark performance against key competitors.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.91 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the digital therapeutic (DTx) market report are Noom, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Welldoc, Inc., Propeller Health., 2Morrow Inc., CANARY HEALTH, MANGO HEALTH, Click Therapeutics, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Cognoa, HAPPIFY HEALTH, Kaia, Ayogo Health Inc., Better Therapeutics, LLC, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Scope and Market Size

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented on the basis of application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on application, digital therapeutic (DTx) market is segmented into treatment/care-related applications, and preventive applications. Treatment/care-related applications have been further segmented into diabetes, central nervous system disorders, smoking cessation, chronic respiratory diseases, musculoskeletal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, medication adherence, gastrointestinal disorders, rehabilitation & patient care, substance use disorders & addiction management, and other treatment/care-related applications. Preventive applications have been further segmented into prediabetes, obesity, nutrition, lifestyle management, and other preventive applications.

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market has also been segmented based on the sales channel into B2B, and B2C. B2B has been further segmented into payers, employers, pharmaceutical companies, providers, and other buyers. B2C has been further segmented into caregivers, and patients.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Digital therapeutic (DTx) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for digital therapeutic (DTx) market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the digital therapeutic (DTx) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

