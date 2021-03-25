Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is Expected to Grow at 23.4% in the Forecast Period of 2021 to 2028

Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028” focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Industry. With 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it
The digital therapeutic (DTx) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 23.4% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 10,639.36 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension among others as well as the rising awareness by government agencies will increase the growth of the digital therapeutic (DTx) market.
Digital therapeutics (DTx) deliver therapeutic interventions directly to patients using employing evidence-based, remote assessed software to serve, manage and avert a broad spectrum of behavioural, mental and physical disorders. They are utilized alone or mix with medications, devices or other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Rising remote access to therapies that are clinically tested as safe and effective is one of the properties of digital therapeutics (DTx) during the treatment.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business
Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Continued ……!!!
Key Pointers Covered in Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028
- Market Size
- Top to Bottom Market Analysis
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Recent Market Value for Different Countries
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
- Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
- ATENTIV
- 2Morrow Inc.
- Ayogo Health Inc.
- Ginger
- Click Therapeutics, Inc.
- Cognoa
- Better Therapeutics, Inc
- CogniFit
- CANARY HEALTH
- Kaia Health
- Happify, Inc.
- MANGO HEALTH
- Mindstrong Health
- Natural Cycles USA Corp
- Noom, Inc.
- GAIA AG
- Omada Health, Inc.
- Welldoc, Inc.
- Smartpatient gmbh
- Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
- SAMSUNG
Research Methodology: Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Primary Respondents
- Demand Side: Researchers, Scientists, Doctors, Manufacturers, Distributors and Industrial Professionals.
- Supply Side: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers among others.
