Global Digital Substation Industry Analysis and Key Insights, Overview, Scope and Restraints

The major drivers for the market include increasing infrastructure development in smart cities, rise in power demand with space availability, increasing demand for replacing traditional substation infrastructure, and improved safety and reduced maintenance costs. The voltage segment in the 220–550 kV range is estimated to hold the largest share. The digital substation market for 220–550 kV is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to its increasing demand from the power utility sector as well as large industrial customers. Several companies such as Larsen & Toubro (India) are awarded a power and distribution contract to build a 220 kV substation in the Middle East for the utility application. The digital substation market for the transmission substation is expected to grow at the highest rate. The digital substations installed with IEC 61850 compliance are capable of sustaining more bulk power movements and have a longer lifespan. Therefore, investor-owned utilities are spending more on upgrading the transmission substation infrastructure. Hence, the transmission digital substation is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

Browse report copy @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Digital-Substation-Market

Asia Pacific (APAC) held the largest share of the digital substation market. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as building renewables with an energy capacity of 175 GW by 2022 and various initiatives taken by Government of India to improve its power and energy sector to ensure clean energy generation are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key market players include ABB Group (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (US), Cisco Systems (US), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International (US), Emerson Electric (US), Larsen & Toubro (India), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), and NR Electric (China).

Request sample copy with full TOC @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ep0271/Digital-Substation-Market

About Whipsmartmi:

Whipsmart MI provides fact based consulting services in the B2B and B2C domains to help assess complex VUCA developments and provide strategic intelligence to achieve transformational growth by identifying niche high growth opportunities. We facilitate the growth journey through a unique approach using a multitude of inputs to assess changes in the marketplace, disruptive trends, technologies, whitespaces and adjacencies across industries that will eventually impact respective industry domains.

WhipSmart Market Bytes is the most affordable market and competitive intelligence platform with accurate comprehensive coverage and quarterly updates, an indispensable market and strategy planning asset in a world of constant flux.

Contact Info:

Name: Neeraj

Email: sales@whipsmartmi.com

Company Name: Whipsmartmi

Website: https://whipsmartmi.com/

Blog: https://whipsmartmi.com/blogs

Phone: +1 5102005090