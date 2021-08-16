Global Digital Signature Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global digital signature market is expected to grow from $2.17 billion in 2020 to $2.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The global pandemic of COVID-19 is preventing individuals from traveling and brought in many restrictive measures such as lockdown, suspended transport services, and the closure of other non-essential services to avoid being in close proximity with other individuals. Consequently, individuals, companies and businesses now wish to use electronic signatures as an alternative to the traditional wet-ink signatures when signing documents to continue to operate remotely. The digital signature market is expected to reach $6.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%.

The digital signature market consists of sales of digital signature solutions and related services. A digital signature is an electronic signature and is equivalent to a handwritten signature or stamped seal. It offers more inherent security and is expected to solve the problems of tampering and impersonation. The digital signature solutions include software and hardware solutions, and related services.

The digital signature market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the digital signature market are Adobe Systems, DocuSign Inc., Ascertia, Identrust, SIGNiX, Gemalto, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Kofax Limited (a Lexmark Company), and RPost Technologies.

The global digital signature market is segmented –

1) By Offering: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecommunications, Government, Health Care And Life Sciences, Education, Retail, Real Estate, Others

The digital signature market report describes and explains the global digital signature market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The digital signature report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global digital signature market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global digital signature market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

