Global Digital Publishing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global digital publishing market is expected to grow from $51.06 billion in 2020 to $56.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $75.4 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The digital publishing market consists of sales of digital content and related services in media industry. The digital publishing market includes the sales of digital content in the form of text, audio and video in the digital platforms like social media, website and search engine. The digital publishing companies are primarily engaged in the developing of broad range of digital content like advertising and publishing by periodical advertising, educational content like journals and medical publishing, informative content like news, magazine, newsletter publishing and financial magazines.

The digital publishing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the digital publishing market are Thomson Reuters Corp., RELX Group Plc, Adobe Inc., Xerox Corp., Apple Inc., Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Comcast Corp., Alphabet Inc., McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Cengage Learning Inc., Bloomberg L.P, John Wiley & Sons, Wolters Kluwer, Cambridge University Press, Google Play, Oxford University Press, Conde Nast International Ltd., Dow Jones & Co. Inc., Lexware, Springer Science+Business Media, Société des Editions Francis Lefebvre, Aquafadas, Yudu, Magplus, Quark, Pagesuite, Hachette Livre, Houghton mifflin harcourt.

The global digital publishing market is segmented –

1) By Type: Text Content, Video Content, Audio Content

2) By End User: Scientific, Technical, and Medical (STM), Legal and Business

3) By Application: Smart Phones, Laptops, PCs, Others

The digital publishing market report covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030.

The countries covered in the global digital publishing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global digital publishing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

