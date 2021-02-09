Global Digital PCR Market 2021 with high CAGR In Coming Years with Focusing Key players like Promega Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Abbott

Digital PCR market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 13.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing prevalence of target infectious diseases has been directly impacting the growth of the digital PCR market.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD, Promega Corporation, Takara Bio, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Eppendorf AG, Merck KGaA, Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Sysmex, Fluidigm Corporation, STILLA Technologies, Danaher, Analytik Jena AG, QIAGEN, RainDance Technologies, bioMérieux S.A., JN Medsys, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Formulatrix among other domestic and global players.

Global Digital PCR Market Scope and Market Size

Digital PCR market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the digital PCR market is segmented into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR) and beaming digital PCR.

Based on product type, the digital PCR market is segmented into digital PCR equipment, consumables and reagents and software and services.

On the basis of application, the digital PCR market is segmented into clinical, oncology testing, blood screening, transplant diagnostics and research.

Digital PCR market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals and diagnostic centers, research laboratories and academic institutes, forensic laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Drivers:Global Digital PCR Market

The increasing prevalence of target infectious diseases has been directly impacting the growth of the digital PCR market.

The continuous technological advancements in PCR technology is expected to fuel the market growth rate. The high rate of genetic disorders, rising incidence of infectious diseases, growing usage of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics, rising awareness and acceptance for personalized medicines, successful completion of the human genome project along with growing funds, investments and grants has also led to the increased demand for digital PCR market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

In addition, the shifting inclination from plant-derived to genome-based drug discovery along with rising market penetration in emerging countries will further offer tremendous growth opportunities for the digital PCR market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Restraints:Global Digital PCR Market

However, the high device costs coupled with dPCR and technical limitations of qPCR and dPCR techniques may hamper the growth of the digital PCR market in the above mentioned forecast period, whereas the high adoption and implementation of Miqe guidelines is acting as a biggest challenge to the growth of digital PCR market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Digital PCR Market

8 Digital PCR Market, By Service

9 Digital PCR Market, By Deployment Type

10 Digital PCR Market, By Organization Size

11 Digital PCR Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

