Global Digital Pathology Market To Be Worth $ 1,460.83 Million By 2027||Definiens, General Electric Company, Healthcare Trading Co. LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inspirata, Olympus Corporation

Digital pathology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,460.83 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising prevalence of cancer diseases is going to help in driving the growth of the digital pathology market.

Global Digital Pathology Market Scope and Market Size

Digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology.

Based on product, the digital pathology market is segmented into scanners, software, communication systems and storage systems. The scanner is further sub-segmented into brightfield scanners, fluorescence scanners and other. The software is further sub-segmented into information management software, image analysis software and visualization software.

On the basis of application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, teleconsultation and training & education.

The digital pathology market is segmented on the basis of end users into pharmaceutical & biotechnology, hospitals and academic research institutes.

North America dominates the digital pathology market due to introduction of favourable reimbursement policies and the implementation of favourable initiatives by the government in the U.S. and Canada.

List of Chapters:

1 Digital Pathology Market Overview

2 Global Digital Pathology Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Digital Pathology Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

4 Global Digital Pathology Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2027)

5 Global Digital Pathology Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Digital Pathology Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Digital Pathology Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Digital Pathology Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in number of digital pathology for accurate and faster diagnosis.

Initiatives taken by major players and government.

Demand of integrated digitized data into EHRs for RWD.

Increase in applications of digital pathology in drug development activities.

Increasing awareness and use of digital pathology.

Expensive digital pathology systems, maintenance and implementation of software.

