Global Digital Pathology Market || keyplayers Definiens AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH, Mikroscan Technologies Inc

The report “Global Digital Pathology Market by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Teleconsultation), By Product (Scanner, Software, Communication System), By Type (Human, Veterinary), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″. Global Digital Pathology market is projected to grow from US $1.0 billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Growing used of digital pathology by large biopharmaceuticals and top clinical research organizations (CROs) to modernize drug development processes in discovery, pre-clinical and clinical trials such factor driving the growth for the target market. Additionally, it is an innovation dedicated to the reduction of laboratory expenses, an improvement of operational efficiency, enhanced productivity, and improving treatment decisions and patient care such factor boosting the growth for the target market.

. Key Highlights:

August, 9 th 2019. Leica Biosystems, the global leader in pathology workflow solutions, announced to launch the Aperio GT 450, its next-generation digital pathology scanner.

2019. Leica Biosystems, the global leader in pathology workflow solutions, announced to launch the Aperio GT 450, its next-generation digital pathology scanner. December, 21st 2017 Leica Biosystems Deal to Advance Artificial Intelligence in Pathology as part of UK Life Sciences Sector. This agreement draws substantial investment into the sector including the development of a trail-blazing digital pathology program leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global digital pathology market accounted for US$ 1.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on application, product, type and end-users and region.

By Application global digital pathology market is classified into disease diagnosis, drug discovery, teleconsultation .

. By Product global digital pathology market is classified in to the scanner, software, communication system.

global digital pathology market is classified in By Type global digital pathology market is classified into human, veterinary

global digital pathology market is classified into By End-user global digital pathology market is classified into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region, North America dominates the market. Owing to continuous R&D investments, supportive government initiatives are the factor driving the growth for the target market. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Because of the rising penetration of digital imaging, growing investments in the medical field are some factor drives regional growth. Additionally increased incidence of cancer support the growing regional market.

The key players operating the global Digital Pathology market involves 3DHistech Ltd., Definiens AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmBH, Mikroscan Technologies Inc., Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Ventana Medical Systems Inc.and VISIONPHARM. The key players in the market are focusing on partnership and merger acquisition strategy.

