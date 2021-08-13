Global Digital Pathology Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global digital pathology market is expected to grow from $0.67 billion in 2020 to $0.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.00%. The growth is mainly due to the growing demand for digital pathology due to COVID-19 impact, which had led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.34%.

The digital pathology market consists of the sales of digital pathology equipment, platform solutions and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that develop clinical diagnostics, and workflow software and solutions. Digital pathology equipment converts glass slides into high-resolution digital images by utilizing slide scanner hardware, software, and services. These images can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer or mobile screen. Digital pathology is expected to improve quality in the analysis, reduce errors, and provide a clearer and more convenient view, when compared to traditional pathology.

The digital pathology market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the digital pathology market are Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D-Histech Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Visiopharm A/S, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Corista, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Huron Digital Pathology Inc., Indica Labs, Inc., and Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Objective Pathology Services, and XIFIN.

The global digital pathology market is segmented –

1) By Product: Scanners, Software, Communication Systems, Storage Systems

2) By Type: Human Pathology, Veterinary Pathology

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Reference Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes

4) By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Teleconsultation, Training & Education

The digital pathology market report describes and explains the global digital pathology market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The digital pathology report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global digital pathology market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global digital pathology market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

