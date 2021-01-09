Global Digital Pathology Market 2020 Size, Demand, Growth and Opportunity forecast to 2028
World Digital Pathology Market Research Report 2020:
Report Overview:
Digital pathology is as an image-based information setting enabled by computer technology that allows management of information generated through a digital slide. Digitalization of pathology has led to the automation of tests during disease diagnosis among other applications. For instance, a single digital instrument can perform tests that were previously carried out using five instruments by pathologists. Digital pathology solutions offer scrutiny & analysis of images on a computer, high-resolution sample scanning, and online storage of digital slides, which enable pathologists to cross-examine slides without physical evidences.
COVID-19 Analysis:
A massive number of patients visiting health facilities on a daily basis has resulted from the current COVID-19 pandemic. The number of pathological tests conducted globally has diminished because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, the globally implemented lockdowns and restrictions have negatively affected the demand for these solutions in 2020.
Key Vendors:
Leica Biosystems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan). Other prominent players in this market include Roche (Switzerland), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US)
Global Digital Pathology Market: Regional Segment Analysis:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)
Drug Discovery & Development
Academic Research
Disease Diagnosis
Cancer Cell Detection
Others
By Type:
Human Pathology
Animal Pathology
Key Benefits for Digital Pathology Market :
- This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global digital pathology market trends from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
- The digital pathology market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2028.
- The digital pathology market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the digital pathology industry.
- A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
- The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market
