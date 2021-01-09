Global Digital Pathology Market 2020 Size, Demand, Growth and Opportunity forecast to 2028

World Digital Pathology Market Research Report 2020:

Report Overview:

Digital pathology is as an image-based information setting enabled by computer technology that allows management of information generated through a digital slide. Digitalization of pathology has led to the automation of tests during disease diagnosis among other applications. For instance, a single digital instrument can perform tests that were previously carried out using five instruments by pathologists. Digital pathology solutions offer scrutiny & analysis of images on a computer, high-resolution sample scanning, and online storage of digital slides, which enable pathologists to cross-examine slides without physical evidences.

COVID-19 Analysis:

A massive number of patients visiting health facilities on a daily basis has resulted from the current COVID-19 pandemic. The number of pathological tests conducted globally has diminished because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, the globally implemented lockdowns and restrictions have negatively affected the demand for these solutions in 2020.

Key Vendors:

Leica Biosystems (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan). Other prominent players in this market include Roche (Switzerland), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Apollo Enterprise Imaging (US)

Global Digital Pathology Market: Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Drug Discovery & Development

Academic Research

Disease Diagnosis

Cancer Cell Detection

Others

By Type:

Human Pathology

Animal Pathology

Key Benefits for Digital Pathology Market :

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global digital pathology market trends from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The digital pathology market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2028.

The digital pathology market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the digital pathology industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Table of Content:

Digital Pathology Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Digital Pathology market

