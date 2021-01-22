Global Digital Panel Meter Market to witness growth of 8.7% CAGR till 2028
Electrical and electronic components form a vital part in all manufacturing processes and have emerged as a key area of investment for manufacturers to improve efficiency. Digital panel meters are being increasingly integrated into these systems to enhance measuring accuracy, which is poised to influence the global digital panel meter market growth over the forecast period.
In terms of revenue, global digital panel meter market was valued at US$ 2628.40 Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5536.42 Mn in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020-2028.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of digital panel meter market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Global Digital Panel Meter Market:
- By Type
- Portable Meters
- Multi-input Indicators and Scanners
- Benchtop Meters
- Process Totalizers
- Thermocouple Meters
- Load Cell and Strain Gauge
- Weight Meters
- RTD Temperature Meters
- Others
- By Application
- Level,
- Process
- Pump Control
- Pressure
- Flow Rate Totalizer
- Batch Controller
- Temperature
- Modbus
- Weight
- Hazardous Area
- Others
- By Display Technology
- LED
- LCD
- Sunlight Readable
- Dual Line
- Single Line
- Bar Graph
- Others
- By Display Type
- Numeric
- Alphanumeric
- Combination
- By End Users
- Manufacturing
- Semiconductors and Electronics
- Automotive
- Power and Utilities
- Healthcare and Laboratories
- Transportation
- Telecom
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
