Global Digital Isolators Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
The Digital Isolators market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Digital Isolators companies during the forecast period.
A digital isolator is used to get a digital signal across a galvanic isolation boundary. They serve a similar purpose to optocouplers, except optocouplers are far too slow and error prone for high speed (1MHz+) digital signals. They also use a different coupling technology, usually transformer or RF link as opposed to an optical link.
Foremost key players operating in the global Digital Isolators market include:
Vicor
Silicon Labs
Maxim Integrated
ROHM
Rhopoint Components
ADI
TI
NVE
Broadcom Corporation
By application
Energy Generation & Distribution
Industrial
Telecom
Others
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Capacitive Coupling
Optical coupling
Giant Magnetoresistive GMR
Magnetic Coupling
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Digital Isolators Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Digital Isolators Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Digital Isolators Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Digital Isolators Market in Major Countries
7 North America Digital Isolators Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Digital Isolators Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Digital Isolators Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Digital Isolators Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.
Key Stakeholders
Digital Isolators manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Digital Isolators
Digital Isolators industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Digital Isolators industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
