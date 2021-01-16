Global Digital Intra Oral Scanner Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% in 2018, fueled by increasing adoption of intraoral scanners: says Absolute Markets Insights

The rising need for technological transformation in the dental sector led to an increase in the adoption of the digital scanners for various dental procedures. This technological transformation has led to the replacement of traditional technique used in obtaining the dental arch impression. The optical image generated from the digital scanners is much accurate than the dental impressions prepared by the conventional methods (by using impression materials and tray). The digital image generated by the digital scanners can be shared and stored for a long duration of time and this helps for the proper study and analysis of the oral cavity. The digital scanners are autoclavable, easy to clean and produce much precise images which help the physicians to do proper analysis. The size reduction and improvement attributes has enabled the clinicians to improve their productivity.

The rising demand for adoption of dental restorative procedures in developed countries is boosting the digital intra oral scanner market. The increasing number of cosmetic and dental surgery cases worldwide is also leading to growth in the market. The growing number of geriatric populations across the developed countries like the United States and rising number of dental problems across the Indian Subcontinent is driving the overall growth of the market. But, the higher cost of the digital scanner is making it difficult to increase its sale in the under developed countries and thus, has a restraining effect on the market. Global Digital Intra Oral Scanner Market stood at around US$ 352.00 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach around US$ 869.32 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global digital intra oral scanner market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key report suggestions-

The digital intra oral scanner market is estimated to hold revenue of USD 352.00 Million in 2018 in the market. It is attributed to accuracy, precision, lesser time consumption on digital scanners in comparison to conventional methods.

Stationary Digital Intraoral Scanner segment accounts to the highest revenue generation than the portable type due to its applicability in hospitals, clinician’s preference to the stationary model and repetitive charging is needed for the portable type.

Hospitals segment is estimated to hold the major revenue in the end user segment for the market. The requirement for scanning the oral cavity for analysis, and increasing number of cosmetic and dental surgery are making the hospitals a major end user for the Digital Intraoral Scanners.

By region, North America hold major revenue share 33.39% in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during for forecasted period owing to rising geriatric population, high prevalence of dental problems, high per capita income, rising trend of cosmetic and dental surgeries amongst the population.

Market participants are increasing their investments in developing the product features in order to provide more accuracy and precision in image generation and are focusing on including the cancer screening feature in the digital intraoral scanners.

Key players operating in the Global digital intra oral scanner market are 3DISC, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Carestream Dental, LLC, Condor, Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Midmark Corporation, and PLANMECA OY.

By Type

Portable

Stationary

By End Users

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

