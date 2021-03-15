Global Digital Inks Market Business Status, Industry Trends and Outlook 2019-2024
The swelling demand for digital inks in office printing, packaging, and commercial printing is significantly impacting the growth of this market globally. This market is also expected to witness CAGR of 5.1% during 2019–2024 due to incremental growth in the packaging industry and scope for advertisement expenditure.
The global digital inks market has also been segmented by applications into commercial printing, office printing, packaging, industrial printing, publication, textiles, and other applications. Digital inks provide benefits to varied ranges of commercial printing products such as catalogue, stationery, and brochure.
North America accounted for the major share in the digital inks market in 2018 due to high per capita income in the region as it is leading to increased affordability of printing ink in the region.
Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth of 7.1% during the forecast period in the global digital inks market.
Some of the key players in the global digital inks market are Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD., SAKATA INX CORPORATION, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nazdar Ink Technologies, and Wikoff Color Corporation.
