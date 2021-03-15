Global Digital Inks Market Business Status, Industry Trends and Outlook 2019-2024

The incremental demand for UV cured inks from several printing processes and increasing demand for digital inks from packaging industry is driving the growth of digital inks market globally.

The global digital inks market has also been segmented by applications into commercial printing, office printing, packaging, industrial printing, publication, textiles, and other applications. Digital inks provide benefits to varied ranges of commercial printing products such as catalogue, stationery, and brochure.

North America accounted for the major share in the digital inks market in 2018 due to high per capita income in the region as it is leading to increased affordability of printing ink in the region.