Global Digital Health Technologies Market Size, Shares, Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Scenario and Industry Growth strategies

Global Digital Health Technologies Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 44.32 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 62.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the number of smartphone users.

Digital Health Technologies Market Segmentation:

Type Analysis of Digital Health Technologies Market

Wearable Devices

Healthcare Information Systems

End User Analysis of Digital Health Technologies Market

B2B

B2C

Global digital health technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital health technologies market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the digital health technologies market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe), AT&T Intellectual Property. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Athenahealth (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc (US), McKesson Corporation (US), eClinicalWorks, Agfa-Gevaert Group (US), Allscripts (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Abbott (US), CardioNet (US), Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., GlobalMed (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), OMRON Corporation (Japan), among others.

Global Digital Health Technologies Market Scope and Market Size

Digital health technology is the blend of digital and genomic technologies. These technologies are used for health and healthcare to enhance the efficacy of healthcare delivery, to make medicines more precise and efficient. These technologies include hardware and software, as it is concerned with the development of interconnected health systems to improve the use of computational technologies.

According to U.A.E’s National Health Insurance Company, there were 325,000 health apps available in 2017, and approximately 3.6 billion apps were downloaded by the users in the same year across the world. This significant number is act as a market growth.

Market Drivers

Adoption of m-health technologies for health monitoring, this act as a driver of the market.

Technological advancements in Healthcare IT, this act as a driver of the market.

Market Restraints

High expenditure and maintenance requirement, this act as a restraints of the market

Safety concerns regarding management data, this act as a restraints of the market

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for Digital Health Technologies in U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

