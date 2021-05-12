Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2028

According to Data Bridge Market Research the market for digital health monitoring devices is booming with the rising expenditure in the personal health checking gears for leading healthy and fit lifestyle, this worldwide awareness among the gross population will cater the valuable market growth. In addition to this increment growing geriatric problem will act as latent force for its development. Primarily the ceaseless innovation and technological advancement happening in the healthcare monitoring sector will catapult the vertical graph towards the success and growth.

The all-time inspection required in clinical trials has germinated a huge demand in the business growth of the digital health monitoring devices market. Some of the restraints will hinder the market growth such as no compensation and forfeit amount to reimburse the costing. This drawback is expected to lower down the market growth in the anticipated time frame.

Now the question is which are the other regions that digital health monitoring devices market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America owing to its robust healthcare infrastructure and increasing aging population. Asia-Pacific is another significant region to pocket generous revenues due to the increasing prevalence of chronic health disorders.

Digital health monitoring devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market, By Product (Devices, Software, Services), Type (Wireless Health, Mhealth, Telehealth, EHR/EMR, Others), End User (Hospital, Homecare Settings, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others), Geography (Europe , Asia-Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Digital Health plays an important role in improving the health related issues in the modern healthcare sector.

Telehealth and telecare services are the most used services used in the digital health care sector for treating health related problems and that is done by using alarm and health monitoring devices.

There are other digital health services such as eHealth and mHealth. Mhealth uses mobile technology which helps to improve health and diagnostic services of one by using access to information through mobile. E Health analyses large datasets available in digital monitoring devices to take better clinical decisions for service management and medical research.

Segmentation: Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

Global digital health monitoring devices market is categorized into three segments which are product, type and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into device, software and services. Device segment is sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, fetal monitoring & obstetric devices, and neuromonitoring devices. Software segment is sub-segmented into healthcare apps, chronic disease apps, personal health apps and others. Services segment is sub-segmented into remote monitoring, consultancy services and others. In 2018, devices segment is expected to dominate the Global digital health monitoring devices market growing at the highest CAGR of 18.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, BioTelemetry, Inc. launched its next-generation wireless blood glucose monitor for diabetes management. With this launch there is an achievement in product portfolio of the company due to addition to this new product.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into telehealth, EHR/EMR, mHealth, wireless health and others. In 2018, wireless health segment is expected to dominate the Global digital health monitoring devices market, growing at the CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, mhealth segment is growing with highest CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2018, Philips launched IntelliVue Guardian Software app for patient monitoring. It is a new FDA-cleared as well as CE mark approved mobile app. This mobile app is called as IntelliVue Guardian Software. With this launch company has increased product portfolio and also one more option to their client in health monitoring devices market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings and others. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Global digital health monitoring devices market, growing at the CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, homecare settings segment is growing with highest CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2016, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd. developed a continuous, noninvasive Beat. It works by using Beat blood pressure monitoring technology. The technology has proprietary pressure sensor enables measurement of blood pressure for every heartbeat by attaching the monitor unit on the wrist. With this development the company increased their product portfolio.



Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Medtronic, Agfa-Gevaert Group., iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts , McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and among others.

Product launch:

In March 2018, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions launched new electronic health record (EHR), Avenel. It is mobile-first and cloud-based that has patient record facility, uses machine learning to reduce time for clinical documentation. It is designed to work like an app instead of traditional software. With this launch, one more product got added in company’s product portfolio.

Owing to the upsurge in the prevalence round the clock inspection of patients and health monitoring of the sufferers’ Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market is expected to grow at 17.6% annually in the period of 2019 to 2026. The advancement in the healthcare industry like clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers are defining the success ratio of this market the projected time frame across the globe.

Health monitoring is not restricted or limited to illness only, the familiarity of being healthy and fit and keeping its track by the use of digital health gears is also expected to induce the mammoths scale growth in the favor of digital health monitoring devices market this unaware fact will be brought into light in the preceding paras.

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Development and Acquisition in 2019

In May 2019, a potential acquisition was accounted for the advancement of digital health monitoring devices between Apple Co. and Tueo Health. Tueo Health is a start-up company offering its services in the parental care sector for children and their asthmatic and respiratory problem symptoms. The merger will boost business growth and will enhance Apple’s smartwatch features by adding a new portfolio of health monitoring.

Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market Size

Digital health monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of the digital health monitoring devices market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into devices, software, services. On the basis of type market is segmented into wireless health, mhealth, telehealth, EHR/EMR, Others. On the basis of end user the market is fragmented into hospital, homecare settings, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others.

