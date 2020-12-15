Global Digital Health Market was Valued at USD 111.4 billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 510.4 billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 29.0% during 2020–2025

The global digital health market was valued at USD 111.4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 510.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 29.0% during 2020-2025. Different technologies such as mhealth, electronic health record (EHR), healthcare analytics, and telemedicine contributed to the digital health market size. The market has witnessed a high demand for mhealth in the coming years due to mounting alertness about advanced End Users and government schemes for the employment of mhealth technology.

Globally, manufacturing companies trying to enter the digital health market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

The individual segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global digital health market during the forecast period

By end user, the global digital health market is bifurcated as hospitals, clinics, and individuals. The individual segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace over the study time period. The demand of digital health product and services is more than from the individuals’ side.

Geographically, North America was the largest digital health market in 2019. This is owing to the rising occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases, and favorable government initiatives. Various companies in the region are coming up innovative health care delivery digital models.

Asia-pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. The consumers of the digital products are expected to come from China, and India. Being the biggest consumer nations with low doctor to patient ratio and larger scope of development, owing to surge in the medical infrastructure.

Some of the key players operating in the global digital health market are Qualcomm Incorporated, athenahealth Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., eClinicalWorks LLC, AT&T Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, and General Electric Company.

