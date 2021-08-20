Global Digital Health Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global digital health market is expected to grow from $183.30 billion in 2020 to $201.24 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.79%. The slow growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $483.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.52%.

The digital health market consists of sales of digital health services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing digital health services for the smooth functioning of healthcare-related services. Digital health refers to the use of information technology/electronic communication tools, services, and procedures to provide healthcare services or to promote improved health care. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The digital health market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the digital health market are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Lab Inc, McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, AT & T, Cisco Systems, Athenahealth Inc., General Electric Company, Qualcomm Incorporated, Apple Inc., AirStrip Technologies, Google Inc., Mqure, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonica S.A., Vodafone Group, Philips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthineers.

The global digital health market is segmented –

1) By Technology: Mobile Health (mhealth), Health Information Technology, Telehealth And Telemedicine, Health Analytics, Others

2) By Application: Cardiology, Diabetes, Neurology, Sleep Apnea, Oncology, Others

3) By End User: Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Others

The digital health market report describes and explains the global digital health market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The digital health report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global digital health market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global digital health market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

