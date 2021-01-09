Global Digital Health Industry Size Share, Trends, Growth, Key Players, Overview, Development, Forecast 2020-2028

The Global Digital Health Market report covers and explains a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, growth, and competitive landscape. This report focuses on Digital Health market conditions, future projections, growth opportunities, key markets, and key players. The report also describes and analyzes the growth of the market strategies that can be implemented that will have an indirect and direct impact on the growth of the market. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the various sub-segments of the market that may affect the growth of the market

Key Players:

Cerner

GENERAL ELECTRIC

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

Global Digital Health Market segments:

Global Digital Health Market By Type:

Hospital information system (HIS)

Clinical information system (CIS)

Other GP or specialty systems

Integrated health information exchange networks (HIE/EHR)

Telemedicine

Secondary-usage non-clinical systems (care analytics, public health and research)

Global Digital Health Market By Application:

Wireless health

Mobile health

HER

Telehealth

Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

Global digital health monitoring devices market is categorized into three segments which are product, type and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into device, software and services. Device segment is sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, fetal monitoring & obstetric devices, and neuromonitoring devices. Software segment is sub-segmented into healthcare apps, chronic disease apps, personal health apps and others. Services segment is sub-segmented into remote monitoring, consultancy services and others. In 2018, devices segment is expected to dominate the Global digital health monitoring devices market growing at the highest CAGR of 18.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In June 2018, BioTelemetry, Inc. launched its next-generation wireless blood glucose monitor for diabetes management. With this launch there is an achievement in product portfolio of the company due to addition to this new product.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into telehealth, EHR/EMR, mHealth, wireless health and others. In 2018, wireless health segment is expected to dominate the Global digital health monitoring devices market, growing at the CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, mhealth segment is growing with highest CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Philips launched IntelliVue Guardian Software app for patient monitoring. It is a new FDA-cleared as well as CE mark approved mobile app. This mobile app is called as IntelliVue Guardian Software. With this launch company has increased product portfolio and also one more option to their client in health monitoring devices market.

