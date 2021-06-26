Global Digital Forensics Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027||Coalfire, Digital Detective Group Limited, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Logrhythm, Magnet Forensics

Digital forensics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account growing at a CAGR of 12.17% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Global Digital Forensics market analysis document gives wide-ranging analysis of the market structure and the evaluations of the various segments and sub-segments of the pharmaceutical industry. This market report takes into account the comprehension of business goals and requirements to bridge the gap by delivering the most proper and suitable solutions. This industry analysis report contains the company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2021-2028. The winning Digital Forensics report makes organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics.

The major players covered in the digital forensics market report are Cellebrite, MSBA, OpenText Corp, Oxygen Forensics, Digital Forensics, Coalfire, Digital Detective Group Limited, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Logrhythm, Magnet Forensics, Nuix, among other domestic and global players.

Global Digital Forensics Market Drivers:

The increasing incidences of cyber-attacks on enterprises are escalating the growth of digital forensics market.

The increasing rate of cybercrimes and security concerns and rise in the insider attacks act as the major factors driving the growth of digital forensics market.

The increasing level of applications employing internet of things – IoT and the rise in demand for cloud computing and remote device monitoring and data transmission through wireless devices accelerate the digital forensics market growth.

The high adoption of BYOD culture combined with remote working and digitalization of the business processes and the growing amount of sensitive and confidential data which are stored on various devices further influence the digital forensics market. Additionally, reduction in the price of forensic tools, increasing investment in digital forensics hardware and software and implementation of stringent regulations positively affects the digital forensics market. Furthermore, increasing usage of cryptocurrencies and higher adoption of digital forensic solutions in highly regulated industry verticals extend profitable opportunities to the digital forensics market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Global Digital Forensics Market Restraints:

On the other hand, the issues with the encryption and lack of digital forensics pre-planning among enterprises are the factors expected to obstruct the digital forensics market growth.

The scarcity of technical expertise among digital investigators is projected to challenge the digital forensics market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Global Digital Forensics Market Scope and Market Size

Digital forensics market is segmented on the basis of component, type, tool and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of component, the digital forensics market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware is further sub-segmented into forensic systems, forensic devices, and forensic write blockers and others include cables, adapters, hard drive enclosures, batteries, and storage devices. On the basis of services, it is sub-segmented into professional and managed.

On the basis of type, the digital forensics market is segmented into computer forensics, network forensics, mobile device forensics, and cloud forensics.

On the basis of tool, the digital forensics market is segmented into forensic data analysis, data acquisition and preservation, data recovery, review and reporting, forensic decryption, and others.

On the basis of end use, the digital forensics market is segmented into government and defense, BFSI, telecom and it, retail, healthcare, and others.

Key Pointers Covered in the Digital Forensics Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

