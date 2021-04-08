Global Digital Farming Market Gaining Momentum—Projected to Reach USD 10,702.3 Million by 2027

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global digital farming market was worth USD 4,770.8 million in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 10,702.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Factors driving the market include increased food demand due to population growth, increasing usage of VRT (Variable Rate Technology), and the growing prevalence of remote sensing technology, as well as guidance technologies by global farmers. Additionally, significant cost savings achieved through the implementation of modern agricultural techniques is another factor driving the market growth.

Substantial Cost Savings were achieved by the implementation of modern techniques to drive the global digital farming market during the forecast period

Farming is a cost-intensive process. From seeds to soil preparation to fertilizers to pesticides and crop cutting, farming requires a lot of investment. Fertilizers and pesticides consume a substantial portion of farm investment. Fertilizer spending in the United States rose from USD 8.6 billion to USD 23.5 billion between 1985 and 2016.The ERS (Economic Research Services) by USDA conducted research and concluded that farmers using yield mapping individually or in collaboration with VRT (variable-rate technology) can save USD 25 per acre, while farmers who use GPS with soil mapping can save up to USD 13 per acre. VRT combined with yield mapping has the potential to save USD 22 per acre. The ERS further states that that yield mapping saves 4.5% of the cost per acre, GPS soil mapping saves 2.4%, guidance systems save 2.7%, and VRT saves between 3.7 and 3.9%. These high-cost savings with the implementation of digital farming can help farmers manage their finances well and are expected to drive the growth of the global digital farming marking during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increased food demand due to population growth

Food is one of the most important aspects of survival. People work to earn something to eat. As time progresses, the demand for food is growing exponentially. The production of agricultural farms and fields has increased with the global population in recent decades. Despite this, approximately 690 million people still go hungry every day. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the United Nations, the agriculture sector will need to increase productivity by nearly 50% by 2050 to meet the food demand of the increased population. According to the United Nations, the world’s population will crossthe 9.5 billion mark by 2050. The FAO has further estimated thatto meet increased food demand, Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia would need to more than double their agricultural productivity by 2050, while the rest of the world will need to increase agricultural productivity by more than one-third. Apart from this, the FAO further reported that yields of wheat and rice in low-income countries are currently about half those in high-income countries.

With food demand expected to rise exponentially in the coming years, and crop production showing little sign of improvement, farmers are increasingly using fertilizers, which not only raises the cost of crop production but also saturates the soil and harms the production of the next crop. Digital farming with a fully integrated and operational system increases the crop production by optimizing the farming process. It also provides real-time data on the supply of essential soil and plant nutrients and regulates the quantity of fertilizers to be used to meet the demand. Farmers all over the world are incorporating digital farming to increase crop production, and with increasing food demand, the number is expected to rise even further in the coming years. During the forecast period, this is expected to act as a catalyst and contribute to the global digital farming market’s growth.

Increased adoption of variable rate technology (VRT), remote sensing technology, and guidance technologies by worldwide farmers

Governments around the globe are trying to encourage the adoption of digital farming technologies like VRT, remote sensing technologies, guidance technologies, and others. Moreover, digital farming is included in the EU’s Popular Agricultural Policy (CAP), which is the costliest EU initiative, with a budget of more than EUR 50 billion per year.18 European countries have begun collaborating with the EU to encourage digital agriculture and the implementation of relevant technology in their respective countries. According to an FAO survey, energy-intensive agricultural equipment controlled by monitoring systems accounted for 70% of all agricultural equipment in Belarus in 2020, and the government aims to cultivate 30% of total agricultural land using new technologies. Additionally, according to Farm Computer Usage and Ownership report by USDA, 52% of the American farms use desktop or laptop for farm business in 2019 an increase of 8% from 44% in 2017.

VRT is an innovative technology that allows farmers to control the amount of input they use at a particular location. Remote sensing technology enables crop yield modeling and estimation of pests and disease infestation, soil sampling and mapping, droughts monitoring, and water resources mapping, along with many other applications. Guidance technologies, on the other hand, help farmers in identifying insect and disease-affected areas in their farms, as well as providing information about the amount of pesticides and insecticides to be used to get rid of the insect and diseases. With time, farmers have started adopting technology to make crop production easier and smart. As we move forward in time, the adoption of technologies like VRT, remote sensing, and others is expected to increase even more and is expected to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global digital farming market during the forecast period.

Restraints

High Capital Cost of Modern Agricultural Equipment

Farmers require different types of equipment at various stages of a crop’s life cycle, from planting to harvesting. Farmers in North America and Europe are in better financial condition than farmers in African and Asian countries who lack funds to buy costly farming equipment. For example, Robovator, a robotic weeder by F. Poulsen Engineering, costs between USD 125,000 and USD 160,000, including about USD 15,000 in modifications.Tractors, one of the most essential farming equipment, cost around USD 350,00, and harvesters cost around USD 25,000, and a combine harvester cost around USD 24,500. A majority of the farmers cannot afford such high-cost equipment. Aside from these, modern equipment and innovations such as remote sensors, the Internet of Things (IoT), Software as a Service (or SaaS), and Big Data technology are all costlier.Although the governments of different countries provide subsidy to farmers for purchasing technologically advanced farming equipment, the maintenance cost and operating cost of the equipment still remains too high for farmers. Althoughcompanies and governments are trying their best to make agricultural equipment affordable, high maintenance and operating cost and high initial investment cost are likely to act as a restraint for the growth of the global digital farming market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global digital farming market is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players operating in the market areGamaya SA, Cisco Systems Inc., AGCO Corporation, Accenture PLC, Trimble Navigation Ltd., IBM Corporation, Salt Mobile SA, Deere & Co., Epicor Software Corporation, Bayer CropScience AG,Hexagone AB, and other prominent players. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.Some of the major industry players’ main strategies include new product releases and an emphasis on continuous technological innovation.Additionally, the companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Various companies are striving to gain market share by adopting competitive strategies such as joint ventures and research partnerships. The market players compete based on product quality, conformance to standards and performance, and cost-effective manufacturing process, which in turn optimizes the process for better production.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By Component, By Application, By Region Key Players Key players operating in the market include Gamaya SA, AGCO Corporation, Trimble Navigation Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Salt Mobile SA, Accenture PLC, Deere & Co., IBM Corporation, Epicor Software Corporation, Hexagone AB, Bayer CropScience AG, and others prominent players

By Component

Hardware

Software

Others

By Application

Precision Farming

Live-Stock Monitoring

Greenhouse Farming

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

