Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital English Language Learning market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11470 million by 2025, from $ 6206.1 million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital English Language Learning market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital English Language Learning, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital English Language Learning market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital English Language Learning companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Global Digital English Language Learning Market segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

On-premise

Cloud based

The major types of Digital English Language Learning are On-premise and Cloud based. On-premise is the dominated type, which accounting for above 64.22% sales share in 2018.

Segmentation by application:

For Educational & Tests

For Businesses

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

In the applications, Educational & Tests and Businesses segment were account for 46.29% and 35.51% respectively in 2018. The remained 18.2% was for Adults, Kids and Teens.

Major Companies in this report:

Berlitz Languages

EF Education First

Pearson ELT

Inlingua International

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Sanako Corporation

Transparent Language

McGraw-Hill Education

Voxy

Rosetta Stone

51talk

Global Education (GEDU)

WEBi

New Oriental

Meten English

Wall Street English

iTutorGroup

Vipkid

New Channel International

Major points you cannot miss in this Global Digital English Language Learning Market report:

– Detailed overview of Global Digital English Language Learning Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Global Digital English Language Learning Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the report:

Global Digital English Language Learning Market Overview

Global Digital English Language Learning Market Economic Impact on Industry

Global Digital English Language Learning Market Competition by Manufacturers

Market Analysis by Application

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Digital English Language Learning Market Forecast

