Global Digital English Language Learning Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2025
Global Digital English Language Learning Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2025.
According to this study, over the next five years the Digital English Language Learning market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11470 million by 2025, from $ 6206.1 million in 2019.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital English Language Learning market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital English Language Learning, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital English Language Learning market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital English Language Learning companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Global Digital English Language Learning Market segmentation:
Segmentation by type:
On-premise
Cloud based
The major types of Digital English Language Learning are On-premise and Cloud based. On-premise is the dominated type, which accounting for above 64.22% sales share in 2018.
Segmentation by application:
For Educational & Tests
For Businesses
For Kids and Teens
For Adults
In the applications, Educational & Tests and Businesses segment were account for 46.29% and 35.51% respectively in 2018. The remained 18.2% was for Adults, Kids and Teens.
Major Companies in this report:
Berlitz Languages
EF Education First
Pearson ELT
Inlingua International
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Sanako Corporation
Transparent Language
McGraw-Hill Education
Voxy
Rosetta Stone
51talk
Global Education (GEDU)
WEBi
New Oriental
Meten English
Wall Street English
iTutorGroup
Vipkid
New Channel International
Major points you cannot miss in this Global Digital English Language Learning Market report:
– Detailed overview of Global Digital English Language Learning Market
– Changing market dynamics of the industry
– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.
– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape of Global Digital English Language Learning Market
– Strategies of key players and product offerings
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the report:
Global Digital English Language Learning Market Overview
Global Digital English Language Learning Market Economic Impact on Industry
Global Digital English Language Learning Market Competition by Manufacturers
Market Analysis by Application
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global Digital English Language Learning Market Forecast
