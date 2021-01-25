Global Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to Grow at CAGR 22.6% by 2027 owing to Increasing Penetration of Internet Connectivity and Technology Advancement Coupled with Introduction of Digital Learning Platforms, says Absolute Markets Insights

Rising Internet penetration across countries is influencing the population globally to adopt digital English learning platforms for learning verbal as well as written English language. Moreover, ease of accessibility of various mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops is contributing towards the increasing adoption of such devices for digital English language learning. According to GSM Association, the mobile industry connected over 3.5 billion people to the internet in 2018, which was 57% of the global population. Furthermore, the study also highlighted that 18 low and middle income countries (LMICs), with an average of 57% of the population, accessed the internet through a mobile phone in the same duration. Market players are increasing efforts in order to make digital English learning more flexible and customizable for the users, as the language learning capability for each individual varies from the other. Digital English language learning market participants are increasingly focusing on introducing learning applications, which offer customized solutions for varied learning needs of individuals. For instance, EF Education First, offers a course series named, EF Smart+, which combines the state- of- art curriculum along with a hybrid format model that allows users to tailor their learning experience for their individual needs. Moreover, the mobile application uses intuitive artificial intelligence (AI) in order to reinforce the learner’s areas of weakness to help improve it further. Some other additions include AI driven speech recognition system, which helps the students to master spoken English and help meet the learning goals more efficiently. Hence, favorable attributes including ease of accessibility, adaptability and customizability amongst others is encouraging individuals to adopt these platforms for digital English language learning, thereby contributing towards the growth of global digital English language learning market.

Rise in digitization in the education sector is propelling the growth of the digital English language learning market, globally. Market players are partnering with educational institutions to offer innovative and improved solutions for English language learning. For instance, in 2018, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt partnered with VIPKid, an online education company, and authorized them to deploy their ELA curricula modules, which included subjects such as Journeys, Collections and Escalate English, on their online learning platform. This content was further localized by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, enabling its adaptability for the growing Chinese digital English language learning market.

The outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic has revolutionized the digital English language learning industry to a large extent. In response to the Covid-19, educational institutions across the globe have moved their teaching to digital platforms, in order to adhere to the social distancing norms imposed by their respective government authorities. The pandemic has impacted the digital English language learning market positively. The lockdown across various countries have enabled market players to attract new customers by offering innovative and new digital English learning products and solutions. For instance, Pearson in collaboration with BBC, offered live classes in order to give students a unique opportunity to learn in a digital English language learning classroom. The innovative online live classes enabled seamless interaction among the students and teachers. Thus, similar initiatives by educational institutions is expected sustain over the coming years, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of global digital English language learning market over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global digital English language learning market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Digital English Language Learning Market

By Deployment Model Cloud based



Public Private Hybrid



On-premise

By Training Education Training



K-12 Higher Education



Corporate Training

Examination Training

Vocational Training

By End User Academic Learners Non-Academic Learners

By Region: North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America



Europe

France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



