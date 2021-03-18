Global Digital Education Market Size to reach USD 16.40 billion by 2027

Global Digital Education Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Digital Education Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Digital Education market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027. Global digital education market was worth USD 3.20 billion in the year 2019 and is projected to record a healthy CAGR of 22.7% during 2020-2027.

The business intelligence report states that rising internet penetration coupled with increasing adoption of microlearning as well as various blended & interactive education approaches such as flipped classrooms are bolstering the growth of global digital education market size.

For the record, digital education is the utilization of digital technologies and tools during learning & teaching processes, which include discussing and concluding activities are conducted face-to-face on digital platforms.

Factors such as escalating adoption of connected and mobile devices, surging demand for digital education solutions as well as platforms among students, and technological advancements in the education sector are further fueling the industry growth.

Leading organizations that outline the global digital education industry trends are XuetangX, Udemy Inc., NovoEd, FutureLearn, LinkedIn Corporation, Udacity Inc., Iversity, edX, Coursera, and Pluralsight Inc.

Additionally, the approach offers a wide range of technologically advanced education strategies such as personalized learning, blended learning, and flipped learning, which in turn is stimulating the global digital education market outlook. However, lack of direct monitoring and face to face interaction is expected to restrain the industry expansion throughout the analysis timeframe.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled national authorities across the globe to impose stringent lockdowns, thereby disrupting the operations of the education sector. Therefore, rising adoption of online & digital platforms for conducting lectures amid the pandemic is further fueling the global digital education market expansion.

Based on learning type, global digital education industry is bifurcated into instructor-led online education, and self-paced online education. With regards to course type, the overall market is divided into entrepreneurship & business management courses, science & technology courses, and others. The end-user terrain of the industry comprises enterprises & government organizations, and individual learner & academic institutions.

From a regional point of view, North America dominates the global digital education industry currently and is predicted to acquire noteworthy profits through 2027. Increasing adoption of digital education services and platforms along with large-scale investments by universities towards outsourcing these solutions are fostering the growth of the regional market.

