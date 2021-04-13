Global Digital Education Market Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2030

Digital Education is the innovative use of technology during learning or teaching and is commonly known as Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) or e-learning. Exploring the use of emerging technology helps teachers to develop stimulating learning environments in their teaching classes, which can take the form of integrated or entirely online courses and programs. Digital education provides educators and students with unique ways to learn and thus ensuring greater participation in the overall learning process. With the advent of new technology-aided learning resources like smartboards, tablets, MOOCs and laptops, etc., the way of education in schools and colleges has changed. The Internet of Things (IoT) is another cost-effective way to educate young people.

Global Digital Education Market to surpass USD billion by 2030 from USD million in 2020 at a CAGR of 32.90 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The growth of digital education markets is expected to be driven primarily by increased internet usage worldwide, reduced network costs and rising scalability through online learning, and increased demand for microlearning. Technical developments such as virtual schools reflect notable opportunities in the near future for the businesses that already provide online learning programs.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-630

Free Sample Copy of Research Report Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global Digital Education Market: Key Players

Coursera (US)

Pluralsight (US)

Alison (Ireland)

Edureka (India)

Udemy (US)

Jigsaw Academy (India)

Intellipaat (India)

LinkedIn (US)

XuetangX (China)

Linkstreet Learning (India)

Other prominent players

Global Digital Education Market: Segments

The Self-paced segment is anticipated to register the volume share and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR

Global Digital Education Market is segmented by learning type: Self-paced and instructor-led online Education. Self-paced online courses do not require the provision of instructor and student during the whole course at the same time. The teacher can record videos or provide material that can be taught without the instructor’s involvement. Contrary to self-paced technical education courses, interactive instructor-led online education follows such timetables with a fixed time span for the provision of time-based and effective online learning resources.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-630

Global Digital Education Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Tourism and Increased investment in education

The growing range of developments in tourism as well as the surging demand for online courses serves as a possible catalyst on the global online market for language learning. Education is seen in the majority of countries not only as a human right but also as the responsibility to guarantee access to basic training for residents and governments. The national governments also declare an immediate increase in investment in education to support the crisis in global education.

Restraint

Lack of awareness regarding digital education existence

Many businesses are there are not aware of the basics of Digital Education which is estimated to hinder the growth of the Digital Education market. In addition, access to the internet has not penetrated all parts of the world thus hindering the market growth.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/digital-education-market/630

Global Digital Education Market report also contains analysis on:

Digital Education Segments:

By Learning type Self-paced Instructor-led online Education

By End User: Individual Learners & Academic Institutions Enterprise Government Organizations



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-630

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USAs

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube