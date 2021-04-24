Global Digital Door Lock System Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Digital door locking systems for buildings requiring a secure access control solution

can easily be built. This is carried out in the areas where it is not possible to assign

keys or cards because of the number of entries and exits. Digital door locks can

provide powerful access control solutions for all heavy-duty applications such as

airports to low-security demands, such as office station cupboards due to a range of

models available.

These systems generally operate in public buildings such as hospitals, offices, and

schools, where digital locks can be installed in various places in a building

throughout the building. In addition, the global market for digital door lock

systems is driven considerably by the growth of the construction industry and high

urbanization rate, with increased demand for safety equipment.

The market of digital door locking systems are divided into biometrics and keyboard

locks based on the product. Biometrics dominated the market of the digital door lock

system in terms of revenues among those two large segments. For different private

and government entities to protect their properties and data from misuse, biometric

systems are the most important source. The limited physical control capacity of the

device is essential to the growth of the biometric system and thus to enhance demand

for a global digital door locking system.

The biometrics group is further subdivided into the recognition of iris, signatures,

face, vein and palm, voice, and fingerprint. In addition, the keypad locks are divided

into electromechanical, magnetic stripe, and electrical strikes.

Digital door locking systems are categorized into commercial, residential,

government, and industrial applications, based on applications worldwide. The

commercial segment represents the biggest industry revenues of all these

categories. To minimize their costs in the long term and to provide greater security,

the introduction of digital door lock systems in different companies enables them. In

addition, this method allows businesses to use cloud-based monitoring tools to

track the sequenced keys. This allows companies, by removing duplication of keys, to

secure themselves from major security breaches.

In the residential sector other than commercial, the demand for digital door locking

systems is gaining strong momentum. These devices have now been fitted out for

apartments and private property with the growth of the urban population in developing

economies. The ability to have advantages of keyless entry is another driving force

for market growth for the digital door locking system. The government is further

encouraging the growth of smart cities and the increased availability of incomes of

the people living in urban cities.

In addition, construction sector developments and the high urbanization rates are

some key factors which are estimated to fuel the growth of the digital door locking

system market over the worldwide forecast period. In addition, technological

innovation and the production of new goods is expected to contribute further to the

overall business development soon.

North America is geographically the largest market for digital door locks, while Asia-

Pacific is expected to rise at the most rapid pace over the projected period. North

America’s largest share is due to technical innovation and increased implementation

of security measures across different vertical industries. Due to rising technological

advances and increased demands for defense, the United States dominates the

North American market in the region.

In addition, the region has an established infrastructure that enables new technology

to be adopted rapidly. Moreover, the rising use of convenient safety solutions is another

major driver of the growth of the North American digital door locking device

industry.

Furthermore, the markets for digital door locking systems in Asia-Pacific countries

like China, Japan and India are gaining in popularity. The rise in this market is due

to the growth of MSMEs in the region, which will increase the demand for solutions

to secure their premises in the context of rising security concerns.

Key players on the market for digital door locking systems invest in improving the

quality and developing state-of-the-art technology to improve their position on the

market. However, local players have been found to build cost efficiencies based on

modern technologies.

Assa Abloy Group, Xeeder Technology Co. Ltd., Tyco International Ltd., Siemens

AG., Cisco Systems, Inc., Allegion PLC, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Hanman

International Pte Ltd., Nestwell Technologies, Godrej&Boyce Manufacturing

Company Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Vivint, Inc., Honeywell International

Inc., Wintec Electronic Tech Co. are prominent players on the digital door locking

systems market. Ltd.

Latest News Update

In 2013, smart locks such as Kwikset’s Kevo were released. Using a Kevo, your

smartphone transfers the key from your pocket through Bluetooth and then touches

the lock to unlock it. Bluetooth requires less energy than wireless Internet

connectivity, but capabilities are smaller.

Yale’s August and Schlage’s Encode were also improved, which were released in

2018 and 2019. Wi-Fi helps you to track the lock and manage the face of the

Amazon provider that needs to be in while you’re away from home.

Connect to a wireless Internet connection enables your lock to speak to Alexa or Siri

and switch on your lights when you get home and change your thermostat. A dog

strikes your slippers on the electronic equivalent.

Airbnb hosts have become particularly successful with the use of the smartphone as

a key and the rental platform has a collaboration with Yale.

According to the Market Research Company Statista, the smart lock market

worldwide will hit $4.4 billion in 2027, up to ten times the $420 million in 2016.

