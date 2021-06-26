Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Report- Trends Key Programs Analysis and Competitive Landscape Analysis

Global Digital Diabetes Management Market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in this report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Taking up such market research report is always very advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of Global Digital Diabetes Management Market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

Global digital diabetes management market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Digital Diabetes Management Market By Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Data Management Software and Platforms, Services), Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), End User (Home Care Settings, Diabetes Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott, PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc, Agamatrix, Inc, Glooko, Inc, GlucoMe, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Azumio, Diabnext, Voluntis, Smart Meter LLC among others.

Digital diabetes devices are combine diabetes monitoring hardware, mobile software and big data cloud computing infrastructure. Smart glucose monitor is a wireless blood glucose monitor which measures and provides information about the blood glucose data to iOS or Android mobile device. It is used in self-monitoring of blood glucose level in the blood. Digital diabetes devices are of different types such as smart glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps, diabetes & blood glucose tracking apps, weight & diet management apps and many other. Continuous glucose monitoring systems is a method to track glucose level at the day and night. CGM measure glucose at regular intervals at 24 hours, a day and translate the reading into dynamic data, generating glucose direction and rate of change reports. The CGM system work through a small sensor insert into skin, usually on belly or arm part of patients. The sensor usually measure interstitial glucose level, which is the glucose found in the fluid between the cells. The sensor tests glucose every few minutes. A transmitter wirelessly sends information to a monitor. The monitor may be a part of an insulin pump or a separate device, which can easily carry in pocket.

Segmentation: Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

Global digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, diabetes management apps, end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services. In 2019 devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2019, LifeScan Inc. announced result of OneTouch Select Plus, a blood glucose monitoring system which showed that long term clinical accuracy of the OneTouch Select Plus blood glucose test strip platform and highlights the products consistently accurate performance.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices. In 2019 wearable devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, In October, AgaMatrix Inc and Arcadia Group announced strategic partnership for blood glucose monitoring (BGM) technology. By this partnership, company strengthen the brand portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, others. In 2019, home care settings segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In Feburary 2019, Glooko Inc launched their integration with the Novo Nordisk connected insulin pen on company Diasend platform.



