Global Digital Diabetes Management Market A Glimpse Into The potential Future opportunities||Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation

Global digital diabetes management market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott, PHC Holdings Corporation, WellDoc, Inc, Sanofi, Dexcom, Inc, DarioHealth, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Lifescan, Inc, Agamatrix, Inc, Glooko, Inc, GlucoMe, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Azumio, Diabnext, Voluntis, Smart Meter LLC among others.

Segmentation: Global Digital Diabetes Management Market

Global digital diabetes management market is segmented into three notable segments such as product & services, diabetes management apps, end user.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into devices, digital diabetes management apps, data management software and platforms, services. In 2019 devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In February 2019, LifeScan Inc. announced result of OneTouch Select Plus, a blood glucose monitoring system which showed that long term clinical accuracy of the OneTouch Select Plus blood glucose test strip platform and highlights the products consistently accurate performance.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices. In 2019 wearable devices segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In 2018, In October, AgaMatrix Inc and Arcadia Group announced strategic partnership for blood glucose monitoring (BGM) technology. By this partnership, company strengthen the brand portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into home care settings, diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, others. In 2019, home care settings segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In Feburary 2019, Glooko Inc launched their integration with the Novo Nordisk connected insulin pen on company Diasend platform.



Study Highlights

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Digital Diabetes Management market with Contact Information The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital Diabetes Management Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the Digital Diabetes Management market Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of Digital Diabetes Management across Global.

