Global Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2020 – 2027 | DBMR

Digital behavioral health services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 839.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of digital behavioral health devices and gears has been directly impacting the growth of digital behavioral health services.

Digital behavioral health services market is segmented on the basis of technology, mhealth and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the digital behavioral health services market is segmented into telecare, telehealth. Telecare is further sub-segmented into activity monitoring, and remote medication management. Telehealth is further sub-segmented into LTC monitoring, and video consultation.

On the basis of mhealth, the digital behavioral health services market is segmented into wearables, apps, and digital health system. Wearables are further is sub-segmented into BP monitors, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, and neurological monitors. Apps are further bifurcated into medical, and fitness. Digital health system is further sub-segmented into EHR, and e-prescribing system.

On the basis of end use, the digital behavioral health services market is sub-segmented into providers, community clinics, hospitals, private practices, payers, and patients.

The country section of the digital behavioral health services market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the digital behavioral health services market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, BioTelemetry, Inc., eClinicalWorks, iHealth Labs Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Intellectual Property., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, athenahealth, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, The Echo Group, Meditab among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

