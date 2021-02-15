Global Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue||Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, athenahealth, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXGN Management, LLC, The Echo Group, Meditab

Digital behavioral health services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 839.40 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 29% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of digital behavioral health devices and gears has been directly impacting the growth of digital behavioral health services.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

BioTelemetry, Inc

eClinicalWorks

iHealth Labs Inc

McKesson Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

AT&T Intellectual Property

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems

athenahealth, Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

NXGN Management, LLC

The Echo Group

Meditab

Global Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Scope and Market Size

Digital behavioral health services market is segmented on the basis of technology, mhealth and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the digital behavioral health services market is segmented into telecare, telehealth. Telecare is further sub-segmented into activity monitoring, and remote medication management. Telehealth is further sub-segmented into LTC monitoring, and video consultation.

On the basis of mhealth, the digital behavioral health services market is segmented into wearables, apps, and digital health system. Wearables are further is sub-segmented into BP monitors, glucose meter, pulse oximeter, sleep apnea monitors, and neurological monitors. Apps are further bifurcated into medical, and fitness. Digital health system is further sub-segmented into EHR, and e-prescribing system.

On the basis of end use, the digital behavioral health services market is sub-segmented into providers, community clinics, hospitals, private practices, payers, and patients.

Digital Behavioral Health Services Market Country Level Analysis

Digital behavioral health services market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology, mhealth and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the digital behavioral health services market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the digital behavioral health services market due to the high prevalence of patients and booming healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Digital behavioral health services Market

8 Digital behavioral health services Market, By Service

9 Digital behavioral health services Market, By Deployment Type

10 Digital behavioral health services Market, By Organization Size

11 Digital behavioral health services Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

