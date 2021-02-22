Global Digital Assurance Market 2021 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2027

Digital Assurance report makes you aware about the moves of the key players in the market such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. The key research methodology used here by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary validation. This Digital Assurance market research report has answers to several critical business questions and challenges related to industry and prove to be a go-to solution. It saves valuable time as well as adds credibility to the work that is performed to grow business.

Global Digital Assurance Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Digital Assurance market are Systems, DXC.technology, Sogeti, BugRaptors, TestingXperts, WebDepend, QAssure, Maven Infosoft Pvt Ltd, Sixth Gear Studios, Thinksys Inc, TechArcis Solutions, Inc., GreenSQA, Flexasoft, Snoopgame, Redmadrobot among other

Digital assurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.71% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on digital assurance market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Digital Assurance Market: Scope of the Report

Global Digital Assurance Market, By Testing Mode (Manual Testing and Test Automation), Testing Type (Application Programming Interface (API) Testing, Functional Testing, Network Testing, Performance Testing, Security Testing and Usability Testing), Technology (Social Media, Mobile, Analytics and Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), Vertical (Government and Public Sector, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom, and Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Digital Assurance Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Digital Assurance Market: Competitive Landscape

Digital assurance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to digital assurance market. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Accenture, Capgemini, Cigniti, Cognizant, Hexaware, Micro Focus, SQS, TCS, Wipro, Atos, Infosys, Maveric

Global Digital Assurance Market Scope and Market Size

Digital assurance market is segmented on the basis of testing mode, testing type, technology, organization size and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on testing mode, digital assurance is segmented into manual testing and test automation.

Based on testing type, digital assurance is segmented into application programming interface (API) testing, functional testing, network testing, performance testing, security testing and usability testing.

Based on technology, digital assurance is segmented into social media, mobile, analytics and cloud.

Based on organization size, digital assurance is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Based on vertical, digital assurance is segmented into government and public sector, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom, and media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics and others.

Digital Assurance Market Country Level Analysis

Digital assurance market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, testing mode, testing type, technology, organization size and vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Owing to the adoption of digital technology, North America will dominate the digital assurance industry, as will agile and DevOps for Quality Assurance (QA) and testing activities in the area during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

