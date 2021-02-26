Global Digital Asset Management market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 5.48 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.7%

The Global digital asset management market is evaluated to be USD 1.45 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow appreciably with a CAGR of 11.7% at a value of USD 5.48 till 2027. The increasing densities and volumes of digital assets are anticipated to add growth to the digital asset management market. Advancement of working methodology and affirmation of digital marketing over conventional marketing for real-time solutions and ingenious service models are most likely to thrive in the digital asset management market globally. With a feasible demand in workflow collaboration and mechanization, organizations are actively utilizing digital asset management solutions to improve and maintain operational transparency, digitally improved content, and effective operational costs.

Technological skills and advancement practiced at the organizational level to enhance customer base

With a significant change on the consumer level, a wider range of acceptance for digital assets and their enrichments are observed on an organizational level. With the advent of newer technology, the demand is increasing day by day driving companies to switch to cloud-based storage for digital assets. This has helped the digital asset management market to grow immensely during recent times and impels old layers in the market to remodel its market solutions. Many providers including Aprimo, Canto, Widen, Adobe, and OpenText has started providing cloud-based digital asset management solutions while many others have collaborated with cloud platform providers like Google, CELUM, and AWS. It offers a wide range of applications in the digital asset management system along with options for implementation, maintenance, and cost-effectiveness.

Growth drivers

Vital acceptance of digital products and services among the customers

Implications of Artificial Intelligence to regulate automation in workflow

The future of digital solutions will be driven by artificial intelligence. While opting for any digital asset management platform, the organizations opt for those with both machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities. AI-based management solutions help in automating image tagging which can be used to assign metadata or keywords to digital assets such as text, files, images, and videos contained in them. This automated tagging facilitates segmentation, easier identification, and simpler retrieval of digital assets. For instance, in performing forensic analysis, AI helps digital assets management solutions to extract metadata from the digital assets which ensure copyrighted content along with a secured identification process.

Global Digital Asset Management Market: By Application

Sales and marketing are one of the major sectors in which digital asset management finds its usage widely. The real-time assessment of sales assets along with smooth assistance of sales personals has resulted in impeccable growth in this sector. This asset management system helps in upholding and managing products and services with real-time obstacles and solutions. Apart from the sales and marketing segment, Graphical interpretation, and management also uses asset management solutions to offer secure file support, smooth access, and easy sharing and storing platform. With its vast usages and application in the photographic segment, the digital asset management market is suspected to gain a positive pace in the coming years.

Global Digital Asset Management Market: By End-Use Type

In 2015, entertainment and media sector were the largest end-user sector for the digital asset management market counting over largest share in the market. The increased demand for improved quality content has added to its immense growth in the asset management system. Its ability to smooth the management and function of digital assets helps in collecting and storing audios, videos, images, and other files which are very high in volume. All these functionalities become easier with the digital asset management system, making it important in the entertainment and media world.

Global Digital Asset Management Market: Regional insights

In the year 2015, North America dominated the market count with over largest share. The growth is attributed to the broader reach in the consumer market with the help of social media platforms and other technological tools. This ensures a larger and faster reach among the audiences. The analysis shows an increase in the North American market due to the larger acceptance of digital asset management tools among the companies. Apart from this, the Asia Pacific market is also expected to witness a booming growth in the market scenario. This region offers an explicitly huge region to explore and expand with technological advances as the population in this region are eventually opening to learn and accept technological assets. More acceptance for cloud technologies can be seen which means digital and other technological applications will improve in the region.

