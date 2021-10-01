Global Digital Asset Management Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global digital asset management market is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2020 to $4.30 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The change in growth trend of the DAM market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The DAM market is expected to reach $7.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16.6%

The digital asset management (DAM) market consists of sales of digital asset management solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that improve productivity and efficiency by removing the need to request assets each time. Digital asset management is a software-based solution that allows organizations to store, retrieve, and use digital assets quickly. Digital assets are files like videos, music, photos, documents, and other media containing the rights to use them. DAM is an organization’s content sharing and storage solution.

The digital asset management market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the digital asset management market are Adobe, OpenText, MediaBeacon, Aprimo, Bynder, Widen, Cognizant, CELUM, Canto, Northplains, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Nuxeo, Digizuite, Cloudinary, MediaValet, Extensis, QBNK Holding AB, Dell Technologies, IntelligenceBank, Sitecore, Wedia, Censhare, BrandMaker, Brandfolder, Bright, MarcomCentral, Filecamp, and Webdam Inc.

The global digital asset management market is segmented –

1) By Type: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Sales, Marketing, IT, Photography, Graphics And Designing, Others

5) By End User: Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive And Manufacturing, Others

The digital asset management market report describes and explains the global digital asset management market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The digital asset management report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global digital asset management market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global digital asset management market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

