Global Digital Aerospace MRO Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global digital aerospace MRO market is expected to grow from $481.9 million in 2020 to $542.1 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digital aerospace MRO market is expected to reach $1,018.1 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 17.1%.

The digital aerospace MRO market consists of sales of maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) services and software by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in providing digital aerospace MRO services and software suites for catering the maintenance, repairs, and operational needs. Digital Aerospace MRO refers to the use of digital technology such as the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), robots, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), digital twins, and 3D printing to conduct MRO operations.

The digital aerospace mro market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the digital aerospace mro market are IBM Corporation, IFS AB, Ramco Systems, Rusada, Boeing, Swiss Aviation Software AG, Lufthansa Technik, General Electric, Honeywell International, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, Traxxall Technologies, Ansys, Capgemini, Hexaware Technologies, Winair, and Microsoft Corporation.

The global digital aerospace MRO market is segmented –

1) By Technology: Predictive Maintenance, AR Or VR, 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, Internet Of Things, Robotics, Others

2) By Application: Inspection, Performance Monitoring, Predictive Analysis, Part Replacement, Mobility And Functionality

3) By End User: OEMs, Airlines, MROs, Others

The digital aerospace mro market report describes and explains the global digital aerospace mro market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The digital aerospace mro report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global digital aerospace mro market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global digital aerospace mro market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Digital Aerospace MRO Market Characteristics Digital Aerospace MRO Market Product Analysis Digital Aerospace MRO Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Digital Aerospace MRO Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

