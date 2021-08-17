Global Digestive Enzymes Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global digestive enzymes market is expected to grow from $0.44 billion in 2020 to $0.47 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The digestive enzymes market is expected to reach $0.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

The digestive enzymes market consists of sale of digestive enzymes and related services used to ease up the digestion of food in stomach. Digestive enzymes are enzymes in the digestive system that break large molecules into smaller digestible molecules to be absorbed by the body. The digestive enzymes market commercially provides these enzymes as dietary supplements or drugs to be taken orally when the body fails to produce enough enzymes naturally for the digestion of fats, proteins and carbohydrates.

The digestive enzymes market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the digestive enzymes market are Garden of Life, Biotics Research Corporation, Klaire Laboratories, Abbott Nutrition, AbbVie Inc., Allergan PLC, Johnson & Johnson Inc., Amway Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition and Metagenics Inc.

The global digestive enzymes market is segmented –

1) By Enzyme Type: Carbohydrates, Protease, Lipase, Other Enzyme Types

2) By Origin: Animal, Fungi, Microbial, Plant

3) By Application: Indigestion, Chronic Pancreatitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Retail Stores, Online Stores

The digestive enzymes market report describes and explains the global digestive enzymes market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The digestive enzymes report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global digestive enzymes market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global digestive enzymes market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

