GLOBAL DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS MARKET TODAY AND HOW FAST IT IS GROWING |TOP KEY PLAYERS LIKE AMWAY (NUTRILITE), ABOTT LABORATORIES, ARKOPHARMA LABORATOIRES PHARMACEUTIQUES, CARLYLE GROUP

Factors, such as rising health concerns and the changing lifestyles and dietary habits have are driving the product demand. Positive outlook toward sports nutrition market is also among major driving factors. Increase in the number of global sports events encourage athletes to focus on physical strength. A rise in the number of sports complexes and gymnasiums is also expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements.

Rapid urbanization and rise in disposable income along with growing awareness regarding health issues are the factors expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Favorable outlook toward medical nutrition on account of rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the number of weight management programs is expected to propel the demand for dietary supplements in the forthcoming years.

Key Players in this Dietary Supplements Market are:–Amway (Nutrilite), Abott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, NBTY, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Glanbia, Herbalife International, Pfizer. Archer Daniels Midland, Nature’s Sunshine Products, FANCL, Bionova Lifesciences, XanGo

Rising importance of e-commerce portals as a selling medium for nutraceutical manufacturers on account of providing access to products through key benefits including favorable discounts and cash-on-delivery features is expected to open new avenues over the next eight years. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) imposed numerous regulations regarding labeling the food supplements in light of increasing incidences of violations regarding label standards as well as product quality. As a result, dietary supplement manufacturers are expected to increase expenditure for the development of goods with better quality over the forecast period.

Key points of Dietary SupplementsMarket Report

Dietary Supplements Market Overview and Scope Classification by Product Type, Market Share by Type Market Size Comparison by Region, by Application Market Status and Prospect Competition by Players/Suppliers, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Price and Gross Margin Dietary Supplements Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Key Raw Materials Analysis, Manufacturing Process Analysis

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vitamin dietary supplements

Mineral dietary supplements

Fish oil and omega fatty acid dietary supplements

Combination dietary supplements

Probiotic dietary supplements

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmacies and drugstores

Health food stores

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Others

Researchers of the report throw light on economic factors which are affecting the progress of the market. A comparative analysis of regional players has been included in the research report. It includes some online and offline activities for branding the businesses.

