Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR by 2025

The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine. By pressurizing and injecting the fuel, the system forces it into air that has been compressed to high pressure in the combustion chamber.

The growth of this market is driven by the development of heavy-duty commercial vehicle and industrial machines. The Diesel Fuel Injection Systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.62% from 2019 to 2024, from a market size of USD 1556 million in 2018 to USD 1817 million by 2024.

This report presents the worldwide Diesel Fuel Injection Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Continental

Weifu Group

Woodward

Shandong Kangda

Stanadyne

PurePower Technologies

Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Pump-Line-Nozzle Injection System

Common Rail Injection System

Other Injection System

Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Construction & Agriculture Machinery

Other Industry

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pump-Line-Nozzle Injection System

1.4.3 Common Rail Injection System

1.4.4 Other Injection System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Construction & Agriculture Machinery

1.5.4 Other Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market Size

2.1.1 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production 2014-2025

2.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Market

2.4 Key Trends for Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production by Regions

4.1 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production

4.2.2 United States Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production

4.3.2 Europe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production

4.4.2 China Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Production

4.5.2 Japan Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

