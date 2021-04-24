Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Diesel exhaust fluid is a fluid consisting of high-pure urea and de-ionized water

mixed in a 1:2 solution, as this is necessary to operate selective catalyst reduction

(SCR) technology. The liquid is colorless, non-flammable, non-toxic and harmless,

but is not a fuel additive. The global demand for diesel exhaust fluids is rising well

and is predicted, due to the increased output of vehicles and to reducing the

impacts on the environment, to show substantial growth in the next years.

The technology used in this type of approach involves selective catalyst reduction

technology, which decreases exhaust emissions. Via the technology, the urea solution

is used and then sprayed into the system. Afterward, a high-temperature solution is

burnt that eliminates diesel engine nitrogen oxides.

The diesel exhaust liquid market has been divided into bulk tanks, portable

containers, dispensers, and other materials depending on the storage solution. This

comprises the highest proportion of bulk storage tanks in the global industry. These

tanks can contain between 300 and 4,000 gallons of flow. They are designed to

accommodate fleets of various sizes that allow the facility to easily refill. The bulk

storage tanks often consist of polyethylene, stainless steel, or fiberglass polyester to

protect fluid consistency.

The diesel exhaust fluid market is categorized as a passenger and commercial vehicle

according to the type of vehicle. Because of the increase in the activity of passenger

vehicles, commercial vehicles have the largest market share on the market.

The market for diesel is categorized as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

and aftermarket depending on the application. Among these two, the aftermarket

was the largest market share due to the increased output of vehicles with selective

reducing technology and the high penetration of vehicles.

The key drivers of the demand for diesel exhaust fluid are an increase in the use of

catalyst reduction technology, strict government regulations, and increased vehicle

production. To facilitate the use of the fluid that stimulates business development,

the government of many nations has implemented numerous rules and regulations.

For example, the American Petroleum Institute introduced a program of diesel

exhaust fluid certification to certify and monitor gas exhaust fluid characteristics in

motor vehicles and diesel engines.

Europe is the largest contributor in the exhaust diesel industry, with robust growth

expected over the projected timeframe. More than 60 percent of passenger cars are

diesel on European roads, according to the European Automotive Manufacturers

Association. This is because customers are increasingly demanding better fuel

efficiency, prompting car purchasers to invest in diesel engine vehicles and

contributing to a rise on the market because of growing demand. Furthermore,

manufacturers are also working towards improving the quality of vehicles through

regulatory pressure to improve the air quality.

Major investments in the market are made by the key players in the exhaust diesel

industry to establish creative technologies and to capture a strong market position. A

few leading players in the field of diesel exhaust fluids are Yara International, China

Petrochemical Corporation, CF International Holdings, Inc. Total S.A., BASF SE,

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and Shaw Production LLC, Agrium Inc., Cummins

Inc., and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

Latest News Update

At the latest, government proposals will put forward a ban on the sale of new petrol,

diesel, or hybrid cars in the United Kingdom from 2040 to 2035. The move comes

after analysts have said that 2040 would be too late if the UK is to meet its goal of

virtually zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As part of a start-up event for the UN climate summit in November, Boris Johnson

announced the policy. He said that 2020 will be a “defining year of climate action”.

The COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow. Announcing progress on fighting climate

change, it is an annual UN-led meeting.

Sir David Attenborough said he was looking forward to COP26 and found it

“encouraging” for the UK Government to begin a “year of climate action” At the

launch event of the London Science Museum.

