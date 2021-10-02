Global Dies, Jigs and Other Tools Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global jigs and fixtures and dies manufacturing market reached a value of nearly $56.8 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% to nearly $88.8 billion by 2023.

The dies, jigs and other tools market consists of sales of special tools and fixtures such as cutting dies and jigs and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide dies, jigs and other tools.

The dies, jigs and other tools market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the dies, jigs and other tools market are Kennametal, Inc., MISUMI Group Inc., Roto-Die Company, Inc., ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH, Midway Rotary Die Solutions

The Dies, Jigs And Other Tools market is categorized by segment, and by geography.

By Segment – The dies, jigs and other tools market is categorized by segment into

a) Stamping and Other Tools

b) Jigs and fixtures

c) Dies

The dies, jigs and other tools market report describes and explains the global dies, jigs and other tools market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The dies, jigs and other tools report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global dies, jigs and other tools market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global dies, jigs and other tools market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

