Global Diamond Jewellery Market | A & D Gem Corporation, Arihant Jewellers Pvt. Ltd., B. Vijaykumar & Co., Blue Nile, Inc., Buccellati Holding SpA, Chanel SA, Dora Industries, Inc., Gemco Designs, Inc., Graff Diamonds Corporation, and J.B. & Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

In January, 2017, Blue Nile, Inc. united with online diamond buyback company Mondiamo for the creation of transparent process for those looking to sell their diamond jewellery.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global diamond jewellery market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, sales channel, and region.

By Product Type (Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, Pendants, and Bangles.

By Sales Channel (Speciality Stores, Discounters, Online Retailers, Department Stores, and Others (Catalogues and TV commercials)

By region, North America is expected to be the leading target market followed by Asia-Pacific.United States being the major global diamond jewellery market has augmented the target market growth in North America. Also, high demand for diamonds in industries is majorly boosting the target market in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the second dominating target market due to the presence of major diamond markets in the region. China has majorly upsurge the target market in Asia-Pacific.

The report “ Global Diamond Jewellery Market, By Product Type (Rings, Necklaces, Earrings, Pendants, and Bangles), By Sales Channel (Speciality Stores, Discounters, Online Retailers, Department Stores, and Others (Catalogues and TV commercials)), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global diamond jewellery market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global diamond jewellery market is majorly driven by the factor of diamonds being highly valuable in terms of jewellery among people. In addition, diamonds carry a significant emotional value among people lasting through multiple generation which has upsurge the target market growth. Furthermore, high demand for diamonds in industries as they are effective at polishing, cutting, and drilling are fuelling the target market growth. However, diamonds are rare and expensive which is hampering the target market growth.

